press release: Second annual event to be held Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Live music, great food, and activities for the whole family will set the stage for a perfect summer afternoon at the second annual Vortex Block Party.

Face paint and balloon art stations will get the kids involved in the fun while The Fever River String Band and That Dalton Gang provide the tunes. Live demonstrations from professional shooters the Gould Brothers will give you a front row seat to incredible trick shots, with meet and greet opportunities throughout the day.

Guided tours of the headquarters and range will also be available. This free event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be held rain or shine at Vortex Optics, One Vortex Drive, Barneveld. Free parking and food options will be available onsite. Be sure to follow Vortex Optics on social media for more information regarding upcoming events and other news from Vortex nation.