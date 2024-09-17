Vote No: November 5 Constitutional Amendment

media release: The Constitutional Amendment on the November 5 ballot is harmful and can diminish our voting rights. Join the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin for this virtual program to learn why you should vote no to this constitutional amendment. Learn what's at stake. This constitutional amendment aims to divide us. Let's come together and vote no!

Our voting rights are literally on the ballot with this amendment. The change from "every" to "only" is a downgrade to all of our voting rights. The language changes our constitutionally protected voting rights from a guarantee for all citizens to a limitation that could be used to erode our voting rights.

In fact lawmakers have already discussed this being a step on the path to further limit our right to vote. Including by implementing a proof of citizenship requirements despite knowing that 1 in 10 US Citizens don't have the documents to prove their citizenship. Join us to learn more!

ATTORNEY DAN LENZ

Dan (he/him) came to Law Forward with over a decade of litigation experience, including past work involving election administration. He’s honored to be at Law Forward, working on behalf of voters and democratic institutions. Dan has lived in Wisconsin for almost 20 years and during his career, has represented clients all over the state. He has a deep love for the Northwoods and, in his free time, enjoys volunteering in his neighborhood on the east side of Madison.

IUSCELY FLORES

Iuscely (pronounced you-selly) is a community mobilizer in the south side of Minowakiing, aka Milwaukee, a traditional Potawatomi, Ho-Chunk and Menominee homeland. She uses her voice and digital organizing skills to proactively write and generate events that focus on self-determination and is the Co-Organizing Director of the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition and the Racial Equity and Economic Justice Advocate for the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, a political watchdog group that tracks money in politics.

ATTORNEY JASLEEN SINGH

Jasleen Singh is counsel in the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program, where she focuses on voting rights and elections. She previously served as deputy attorney general in the Civil Rights Enforcement Section of the California Attorney General’s Office, where she worked on immigration and administrative law issues. Her work has been cited in outlets including the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and CNN. Singh earned her BA in anthropology from the University of California, Berkeley, and her JD from UC Berkeley School of Law.