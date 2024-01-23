media release: Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition are presenting a Voter Education Lunch and Learn Series this year with valuable information for all voters. The first two webinars are coming up. Sign language interpreters will be available. Click the links below to sign up.

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 | 12:00 – 12:45 pm

Topics: Voter Registration and Absentee Voting

Monday, February 6, 2024 | 12:00 – 12:45 pm

Topics: Voting Rights and Why Local Elections Matter

Contact the Disability Rights Wisconsin Voter Hotline via phone at 844-DIS-VOTE / 844-347-8683 or via email at info@disabilityvote.org.