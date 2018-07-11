press release: The Beacon, Dane County’s comprehensive day resources center for people who are experiencing homelessness, will be hosting a voter registration drive on Wednesday July 11, from 9:00 to 2:00. The Beacon is located at 615 East Washington Avenue in downtown Madison.

City of Madison election officials, along with League of Women Voters' volunteers, will be on hand to assist patrons with registering to vote and obtaining vital documents. Volunteers will be trained on how to help patrons without permanent addresses register to vote.

“Voting is a fundamental right for all our neighbors. Those in poverty or who are housing insecure should not be disenfranchised,” said Supervisor Yogesh Chawla, who represents District 6 on the near East Side of Madison.

Scott McDonell, the Dane County Clerk, will bring a tabulator machine to the Beacon so patrons use the machine and familiarize themselves with the process of voting.

“For those who have not voted recently, or without vital records, registering can be difficult,” said Chawla. “The goal is to help everyone navigate the process, improve voter turnout, and make sure all ballots are counted.”​

All members of the community who are interested in registering to vote are welcome to attend the event at the Beacon. For those unable to attend on July 11, League of Women Voters volunteers will return in the following weeks to assist with starting and completing registrations.

The next election is in five weeks, on August 14. It is the partisan primary for governor, as well as for state legislative seats.