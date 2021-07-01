ONLINE: Voting Rights and Stopping Disenfranchisement

press release: Conservative legislatures all over the country are working diligently to suppress peoples' rights to vote. This is an issue that is important for all Americans.

" Fair Maps", a grassroots organization, will be helping us to present the facts and talk about how each of us can help stop this. We invite you to the Madison East Side Progressive's virtual forum on July 1 to explore and learn about how we can take a stand and make a difference.

Lobbying legislators to oppose voter suppression bills, working directly with voters, and striving to get fair district maps are all actions to help make voting safe, easy and representative in Wisconsin.

Register here for Thursday July 1, 7 – 8 pm and thank you for caring.