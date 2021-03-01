ONLINE: Voting Rights Restoration

media release: Did you know that, in Wisconsin, someone who has been convicted of a felony has their voting rights restored after they finish their sentence and have completed parole or probation? Many people, including those most directly affected, do not know this. Please join the Wisconsin Interfaith Voter Engagement Campaign on March 1 at 7:00 for this webinar on the restoration of voting rights for people returning to the community after incarceration. Learn how our current policies disenfranchise formerly incarcerated people, primarily people of color, and how you can help advocate to Unlock the Vote! Our speakers are Ramiah Whiteside, Community Organizer for EXPO - Ex-Prisoners Organizing and Rev. Willie Brisco, immediate past president of WISDOM.