× Expand courtesy Overture Center "We Will Come Back as Spirits" by John Hitchcock.

media release: Overture Galleries winter/spring 2022 exhibitions begin Tuesday, January 25 and run through Sunday, April 17. In this cycle, Overture Galleries presents four exhibitions of printmakers, coinciding with the Southern Graphic Council International’s (SGCI) “Our Shared Future” printmaking conference held this spring in Madison. A Galleries Reception will be held Thursday, March 17 from 4-6 p.m, with artists’ talks in Galleries I, II, III, 4-5 p.m. and artists’ talks in the Playhouse Gallery, 5-6 p.m.

According to SGCI: “Our Shared Future printmaking conference is a call to artists to consider how our studio practice makes culture and knowledge visible through socially engaged graphic arts of the past, present and future. Printmaking can deepen our understanding of the world, inherently challenge systems of oppression and push against histories of colonization, unwarranted violence and systemic racism. Artists share in the responsibility to shape our future.”

GALLERY I: RE•VISION by Vox Populi

The international, Wisconsin-based Vox Populi Print Collective honors fine art printmaking and provides high-quality exhibition opportunities for members. After the past two years of social isolation, now seems like the right time for us to RE-create ourselves, RE-invigorate our relationships, RE-set our intentions and RE-start the parts of our lives that were put on hold. The Re•Vision exhibition aims to use this time for reflection to create a new vision for the future. Whether your focus is micro or macro, personal or political, cautious or optimistic, now is the time for Re•Vision!