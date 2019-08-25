VSA Wisconsin Name Reveal

press release: VSA Wisconsin invites the public to join in celebrating a new era for the organization as it reveals its new name to the public on Sunday, August 25, at its headquarters on Madison’s Northside.

Like many VSA organizations around the country, VSA Wisconsin will change its name to make it clearer what the organization does and create a name that opens doors for potential participants, audiences, donors, and collaborators. The mission and programming of the organization will not change.

The Reveal Party will include a joint performance of VSA’s Madison Choir and the Madison Youth Choirs, a gallery exhibition and silent art auction, a screen printing station with t-shirts, tote bags, and more, as well as local food trucks for great eats!

At 2pm, VSA will hold a brief Reveal Ceremony for invited guests.

At 3pm, ALL are welcome to join the celebration, taking place both inside the Art Center and Gallery, and outdoors (weather permitting)

ABOUT VSA WISCONSIN

VSA Wisconsin was founded in 1985 as Very Special Arts Wisconsin with the mission to expand the capabilities, confidence and quality of life for children and adults with disabilities throughout Wisconsin by providing programs in dance, drama, creative writing, music and visual art. In 2010 it became VSA Wisconsin in accordance with the Department of VSA and Accessibility at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. For more information about VSA Wisconsin, please visit: http://www.vsawis.org