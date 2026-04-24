media release: Celebrate Vyshyvanka Day, a special Friends of Ukraine-Madison event dedicated to the traditional embroidered shirts of Ukraine, which symbolize rich Ukrainian culture. This event will feature vyshyvanka displays, cultural presentations, and dance performances featuring Milwaukee’s Dnipro Ukrainian Dance Troupe. This is the 20th anniversary of Vyshyvanka Day.

Vyshyvanka Day 2026 will be held on Saturday, May 30, from 2-5 p.m. at 326 S. Segoe Road, Madison.