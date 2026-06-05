media release: The Wisconsin Information Security Conference (WISCON) is a brand new cybersecurity conference bringing together the brightest minds in the field to navigate the uncharted territory of our rapidly evolving threat landscape. As emerging technologies reshape our digital world and global dynamics shift the security paradigm, we face challenges never seen before. Join us for our first-ever event — a day of discovering new approaches, exploring cutting-edge solutions, and forging connections that will help us chart the path forward together. Whether you're a seasoned security professional, an IT administrator, a student, or simply curious about information security, WISCON offers valuable insights into the unknown territories ahead.