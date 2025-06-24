× Expand wacobrothers.nete Six members of Waco Brothers on stage. Waco Brothers

media release: We’re open late! Enjoy an evening in the gardens with a rolling line-up of dynamic musicians, pop-up performances, and delectable food carts. Quench your thirst with a microbrew, summer cocktail, or mocktail. And connect with eco-friendly organizations committed to conserving our environment.

Tickets are FREE, with a suggested $5 donation per person to support the incredible artists performing at Olbrich. Donations can be made online when reserving tickets or onsite during the event. Tickets available starting June 2.

To ensure the best experience for all, FREE advance tickets are now required for each Olbrich After Hours concert. A FREE ticket is required for admittance prior to 6:45 PM.

Please note: A ticket does not guarantee entry. Admittance is first-come, first-served. If capacity is reached, a waiting line will form at the entrance to Olbrich’s lobby and guests will be admitted as space allows.

Walk-in guests may be admitted starting at 6:45 PM, if space permits. Ticket assistance? Call 608-243-0156.

The Waco Brothers, formed by Jon Langford of the Mekons, blend country and punk with rowdy, high-energy performances. Originally a local Chicago act, their success on Bloodshot Records led to national tours and collaborations, including Great Chicago Fire with Paul Burch, praised by the Chicago Tribune as "If the Rolling Stones were still making great records, this would be it." Their live album Waco Express was hailed as “country as it should be” by NPR’s Ken Tucker. Known for their raucous SXSW shows and annual Schubas Tavern gigs, the Waco Brothers deliver raw, honky-tonk-fueled rock with wit and grit.

FOOD CARTS: Monsoon Thai Street Food & Cinn City Smash

DESSERT CART: Sassy Scoop