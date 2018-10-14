WadesArmy Fundraiser

Old Sugar Distillery 931 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Madison Celebrity Chef Tory Miller will be at Old Sugar this Sunday from Noon to 3pm cooking up a storm for a good cause. Get a plate for $35 and eat up. Proceeds go to fight kids cancer! 50% of cocktail sales will be donated, so stop by for a drink either way!

This year's menu features a Pit Roasted Hot Beef sandwich with giardiniera, Thai apple salad, Sweet potato salad, plus a Dough Baby Bakery Pop Tart.

