Wading with Water Critters: A River Exploration

media release: Come on down to the river with folks from the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association where we will be wading in the river to experience the water in an immersive way and identifying native and invasive aquatic species of plants and animals that we visit on our way. We may also talk about the river’s ecology and the impacts of invasive species. Please bring your drive for exploration and your questions about the species living in and around the Sugar River!

Please bring waders and a Personal Flotation Device (PFD) if you would prefer to use your own and not to get wet, otherwise PDFs and waders will be provided or you may swim or wade in the river as we go. If you have not worn waders before, often folks find it most comfortable to wear breathable long pants and socks under the waders.

A sunhat, sunscreen, or protective clothing is recommended. Polarized sunglasses can help you to see critters and plants in the water so please bring them if you have them. Please bring a water bottle. Water to refill your bottles will be provided.

This event is open to individuals and families and is suitable for children with their families. Please bring water safety materials for the children you are bringing to the event.

Tickets are $40 (which gives you a membership to Upper Sugar and makes subsequent events free), or the event is free if you are already a member.