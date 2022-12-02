press release: Join us for the screening of this film on Friday, December 2, 2022, beginning at 6:30pm. It has been chosen for its family friendly nature. Follow the Eventbrite Link to sign up!

Wadjda

The first movie to be directed by a Saudi Arabian woman, this is a story of a spunky, independent 11-year-old girl who wants to ride a bike, wears Converse sneakers and loves to compete against her (male) best friend. Beautifully done, the film explores topics such as religious traditions and laws, but it’s also an incredible study of female empowerment. Follow along, and cheer for Wadjda as she fiercely makes a place for herself in the w

world.

Rated PG

98 minutes

Released in August 2012

Recommended for ages 8+

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ 469581790777