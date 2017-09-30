Waffle Breakfast

press release: Sat, Sep 30, 8-11am, 2262 Winnebago St. Cafeteria style; ala carte pricing.

Sons of Norway-Idun Lodge invites you to indulge in scrumptious fresh, hot heart-shaped waffles, sausages, fresh fruit cup, and beverages. Breakfast will be served cafeteria-style, with items priced a la carte: A full-sized waffle (five small hearts; cardamom, cinnamon or gluten-free), including traditional Norwegian toppings of sour cream and lingonberries or American- style whipped cream and strawberry jam or butter and maple syrup will be $3.50, three pork or two Boca sausages $1, fruit cup $1.50, coffee/tea (including refills) $1.50, and milk or juice $.50. Pay with cash, local check or credit card.

The parking lot is small, so think about carpooling or biking or taking the #4 bus. There is usually plenty of parking available on the Milwaukee St end of Winnebago, on the other side of the roundabout, requiring walking about 2 blocks...a good way to burn off a few of the calories you’ll consume!

Please spread the word to colleagues, friends, relatives, neighbors and anyone else you think would enjoy this delicious way to start their weekend! For more info, call Dee at 259-1958.