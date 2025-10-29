media release: On Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 6:30 PM, professor Emily Callaci (UW-Madison) will be speaking about her new book in a talk titled "Wages for Housework: The History of a Movement." The talk is presented by the Madison History Club, which is connected to the UW Madison Department of History. The talk will take place in the Pyle Center (702 Langdon St.) Room 226.