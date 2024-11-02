Wagon Rides and Candy Fun!

media release: We’re excited to invite you to a fun-filled day with free wagon rides for kids through our beautiful pines! Enjoy a special candy stop along the way. This event is our way of saying thanks to our amazing community—it's sure to be a blast!

Wagon rides will start at 1:00 PM, and the last ride will go out at 3:00 PM. After the rides, get ready for our big Murder Mystery event that follows!

Address: Rock N Wool Winery, W7817 Drake Road, Poynette, WI 53955

Directions: Directly off HWY 51 North of Downtown Poynette. Just 6 minutes off of I94

Date & Time: November 2 from 1 PM to 3 PM

We can’t wait to see you there!

Cheers!