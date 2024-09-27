media release: Get ready to sip, stroll and savor at a one-of-a-kind event that pairs Wisconsin’s finest wines with an opportunity to see some of Circus World’s most intriguing wagons up close under the September sun. On Saturday, Sept. 27, guests are invited to marvel at 12 authentic, historic wagons situated throughout the grounds while sampling the finest vino from local producers including Wollersheim, Drumlin Ridge, Fawn Creek Winery and more! Wagons & Wine is perfect for date night or an evening out with friends—with light bites, mesmerizing music and a chance to experience the grounds in a new way, this 21+ event will be an evening to remember!

Snap a pic—unique photo opportunities with historic wagons!

Visit tasting stations from various local wineries

Enjoy live Big Band music and light bites from food vendors

and from food vendors Catch live acts from Circus World performers and see the famed Bell Wagon played

from Circus World performers and see the played See 12 handcrafted wagons from Circus World’s world-renowned collection

from Circus World’s world-renowned collection Take in the picturesque grounds against the backdrop of the scenic Baraboo River

Attendees get access to the grounds including the museum, the C.P. Fox Wagon Restoration Center and the Deppe Wagon Pavilion. Wine stations are located outdoors and ticket holders receive a glass and punch card on arrival. Stay safe: special discount tickets are also available for designated drivers.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 27, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Circus World, 550 Water St., Baraboo, WI 53913

HOW: For tickets go to circusworld.wisconsinhistory. org. Regular tickets are $45 per person (ages 21+) or $15 for designated drivers. Wisconsin Historical Society members receive a 10% discount!

About Circus World

Circus World is one of the Wisconsin Historical Society’s 12 historic sites and museums. Located at the site of the Ringling Bros. Circus Historic Winter Quarters in Baraboo, it was comprised of less than an acre of land and a collection of six circus wagons at its founding and has grown into an internationally respected institution encompassing 64 acres, 30 permanent structures and over 260 historic wagons and vehicles. Visitors can enjoy live performances during the summer season and explore eight buildings highlighting the innovations, excitement and wonder of the American circus. Visit circusworld.wisconsinhistory. org for more information and a list of upcoming events. Wisconsin Historical Society members receive free admission to this site during regular operating hours.

About Wisconsin Historical Society

The Wisconsin Historical Society, founded in 1846, ranks as one of the largest, most active and most diversified state historical societies in the nation. As both a state agency and a private membership organization, its mission is to help people connect to the past by collecting, preserving and sharing stories. The Wisconsin Historical Society serves millions of people every year through a wide range of sites, programs and services. For more information, visit www.wisconsinhistory.org .