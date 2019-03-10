Waisman Center Children's Theater

Waisman Center 1500 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705

Admission: $2.00, adults; $1.00, children. Advance tickets for any show in the series can be purchased beginning at noon on performance days.

All shows sign interpreted.

Directions to Waisman Center: waisman.wisc.edu/wc-map.htm.

Parking is free. Park in far end of lot 82, overflow parking in lots 60 and 76.

Questions? 608-263-5837 weekdays or palumbo@waisman.wisc.edu

Waisman Center 1500 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705
608-263-5837
