Waisman Center Children's Theater

press release: 11/10: Ali Baba & A Few Thieves – Playtime Productions

In the story, Ali Baba is a poor woodcutter who discovers the secret of a thieves’ den, entered with the phrase “Open Sesame!”

For over two decades, Playtime Productions has been delighting audiences with its creative and spirited renditions of classic tales. When performed by Playtime Productions, each of these endearing stories is retold with an eye to the present, always with a twist and many a surprise.

Show starts at 1:00 | Sensory-friendly performance at 3:00 in partnership with the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin.

Admission: $2.00, adults; $1.00, children. Advance tickets for any show in the series can be purchased beginning at noon on performance days.

All shows sign interpreted. Directions to Waisman Center. Parking is free. Park in far end of lot 82, overflow parking in lots 60 and 76.