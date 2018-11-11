Waisman Center Children's Theater

Google Calendar - Waisman Center Children's Theater - 2018-11-11 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Waisman Center Children's Theater - 2018-11-11 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Waisman Center Children's Theater - 2018-11-11 13:00:00 iCalendar - Waisman Center Children's Theater - 2018-11-11 13:00:00

Waisman Center 1500 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Show starts at 1:00 | Sensory-friendly performance at 3:00 in partnership with the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin.

Admission: $2.00, adults; $1.00, children. Advance tickets for any show in the series can be purchased beginning at noon on performance days.

All shows sign interpreted. Sensory-friendly performance. at 3 p.m. 

Directions to Waisman Center. Parking is free. Park in far end of lot 82, overflow parking in lots 60 and 76.

Info
Waisman Center 1500 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map
Kids & Family
608-263-5837
Google Calendar - Waisman Center Children's Theater - 2018-11-11 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Waisman Center Children's Theater - 2018-11-11 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Waisman Center Children's Theater - 2018-11-11 13:00:00 iCalendar - Waisman Center Children's Theater - 2018-11-11 13:00:00 Google Calendar - Waisman Center Children's Theater - 2018-11-11 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Waisman Center Children's Theater - 2018-11-11 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Waisman Center Children's Theater - 2018-11-11 15:00:00 iCalendar - Waisman Center Children's Theater - 2018-11-11 15:00:00