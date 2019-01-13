Waisman Center Children's Theater

press release: Wayne the Wizard has amazed audiences of all ages for over 25 years. This astonishing magician performs his dazzling array of illusions for a wide variety of events. Wayne is also an accomplished ventriloquist and has a number of different characters to fit any occasion. 1 pm show only.

Admission: $2.00, adults; $1.00, children. Advance tickets for any show in the series can be purchased beginning at noon on performance days.

All shows sign interpreted.

Directions to Waisman Center. Parking is free. Park in far end of lot 82, overflow parking in lots 60 and 76.