media release 50501 Movement to Hold Earth Day Artivism Event in Madison Tuesday April 22

The Madison branch of the 50501 Movement along with partners Sierra Club, Gaia Coalition Network, 350 Wisconsin, Beyond Plastics, and Indivisible will hold an Earth Day Artivism parade and event on Tuesday, April 22 from 3:00-7:00pm focused on Earth Day mobilization with a theme of, "Wake up! and create the world we want to live in". The event will start with a parade around the State Capitol Square with speakers, a live art exhibit, interactive art activities, and music to follow. The event will also feature the City of Madison's current artist-in-residence at the Central Library, TetraPAKMAN and his art installation, Wake Up!

Our Movement

We are dedicated to promoting nonviolence in all aspects of our interactions, fostering a culture of respect, understanding, and peaceful conflict resolution. We believe that dialogue, empathy, and cooperation are essential in creating a safe and just environment for all.

Our Demands:

1. Defend Democracy, Defend Workers, Defend WI

2. Invest in Our Communities — Not Corporate Greed

3. Lower Costs for Us — Not Handouts for Them

Meeting Location: the State Capitol, 2 E Main St, Madison, WI 53702, Forward Statue, 3:00-7:00pm