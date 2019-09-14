Walk 4 Water

Google Calendar - Walk 4 Water - 2019-09-14 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Walk 4 Water - 2019-09-14 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Walk 4 Water - 2019-09-14 11:00:00 iCalendar - Walk 4 Water - 2019-09-14 11:00:00

RSVP

press release: Walk 4 Water - McFarland , sponsored by McFarland Lutheran Church and Hope 4 Kids, International.

Funds raised will help drill a well in Soni-Oruwa, Uganda, a village that is in desperate need for clean water.    

Silent auction at 10:00, walk at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 14, 2019, McDaniel Park on the shores of Lake Waubesa in McFarland. The walk will be three miles round trip along the beautiful Lower Yahara River Trail.

Registration:  $30 for adult walkers; $15 for 17-and-under.  Register at https://support.h4ki.org/W4WMcFarland or register at McDaniel Park the day of the walk.

Info

Fundraisers
Recreation
623-979-5516
RSVP
Google Calendar - Walk 4 Water - 2019-09-14 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Walk 4 Water - 2019-09-14 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Walk 4 Water - 2019-09-14 11:00:00 iCalendar - Walk 4 Water - 2019-09-14 11:00:00