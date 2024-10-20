Walk to Defeat ALS

McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Join us for this family friendly 1 mile walk. Your participation in the Walk to Defeat ALS has a direct impact on people living with ALS and their families at the local level. Through education, support groups, access to care and advocacy, we are working to defeat ALS and provide hope to people living with ALS and their families.

Walk Check-in: 8:30 AM

Walk Start: 10:00 AM

Fundraisers
Recreation
608-291-4002
