Walk & Explore

media release: Let's go on a walk at Cherokee Marsh North to look for signs of the seasons changing. We'll watch for animal tracks, wildlife, and listen for bird song. We'll have a wagon full of fun things that we can stop to pause and explore with: magnifying glasses, binoculars, and bug keepers. If it's not raining, we will nature journal together at the end. The walk will be on even trails at a leisurely pace so bring the whole family. Park in the loop parking lot at the end of N. Sherman Ave.

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

This is an inclusive field trip and beginning birders are welcome!

Minimal walking required

Trail grade and #/type of trail impediments are ok for those with difficulty walking or wearing children in packs (gravel trail and/or boardwalk)

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and willing to accommodate those with visual impairments

NOT Accessible by public transportation—nearest bus stop is on Wheeler Rd and is 2 miles from there.

Read more about this location on the Birdability Map: Cherokee Marsh North Unit

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE: 1-3 miles, dependent on group preferences and speed

RSVP REQUIRED? Yes. Participation is limited to 10 families or 30 participants, whichever is smaller.