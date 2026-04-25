Walk for Children: Save Soil Walkathon

media release: Isha Foundation, alongside local organizations, volunteers, and community members, presents Walk for Children – 2026 Save Soil Walkathon, a community-driven awareness walk as part of a North America–wide movement spanning 40+ cities, drawing attention to the global soil crisis and its impact on food, health, and future generations.

Part of a coordinated effort happening simultaneously across North America, the event will feature live performances, music, and interactive activities for all ages.

Check-in: 11:00 AM; Event Start: 11:45 AM; Event Ends: 3:00 PM

Save Soil is a global people’s movement launched by Conscious Planet, founded by Sadhguru, to address an existential crisis – the rapid degradation of agricultural soils. Over the last three decades, Save Soil has implemented a holistic strategy for soil revitalization through scalable farmer-driven projects, policy advocacy, and citizen awareness campaigns.

The movement is working with governments across the globe to shape soil policies, and is supporting over 250,000 farmers in India to transition to various other regenerative agricultural practices, including agroforestry. In 2022, Sadhguru rode a motorcycle 30,000km across the globe in 100 days to raise mass awareness of the soil crisis. Through digital, mass media, and community engagements, the Save Soil movement’s awareness campaigns have reached over 4.1 billion people globally, creating a groundswell of support for soil-friendly policies and practices. We aim to bring back at least 3-6% organic matter in the soil, based on regional conditions, by bringing the land under shade from vegetation & enriching the soil through plant litter and animal waste.

Save Soil is backed by the UN Environment Program, UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, UN Convention to Combat Desertification, World Food Program, and IUCN, amongst others.