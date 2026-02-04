media release: Madison for a World BEYOND War invites you to walk with us on frozen Lake Mendota! We will walk between Tenney Beach, the Frozen Assets Festival, UW Winter Carnival & Picnic Point. As the Buddhist Walk for Peace finishes their 2,300 mile journey from Texas to DC, and the Trump administration has just bypassed Congress to send another $6 billion of weapons to Israel, we will walk here in Madison to call for war abolition.

Why We Walk:

Stop arming Israel, Ukraine, the rest of the world & law enforcement officers in the US

Governments should not kill people

Close military bases & abolish war

Walk for all or any part. The lake is magnificent now! Ice is 10+ inches thick. Partly sunny & high of 26° on Saturday. Register here if you can, or just show up.

Wear snow pants, lots of warm layers, hat & scarf. There is snow on top of the ice, but in some places it’s bare ice, so boots with grippy tread or yaktrax recommended.

Schedule:

10:00 am - Tenney Beach

10:30 - Giddings Park

11:00 - James Madison Park

11:30 - 12:00 - Edgewater Hotel, Frozen Assets Festival *

12:15 - 12:30 - UW Memorial Union Terrace, Winter Carnival

1:00 - Picnic Point

2:15 - End at Tenney Beach

* The Frozen Assets Festival is 10:00 - 3:00, with the Ho Chunk game Snow Snake, winter ecology demos, kites, snow shoeing, lake hockey, limnology, and more.

Contact: warabolition1@gmail.com