Walk For World Peace

media release: Join Kadampa Meditation Center Madison for a day of fun and fundraising for world peace!

We will gather at Orchid Heights Park Shelter in Middleton. We will engage in a guided meditation, walk together through the beautiful Pheasant Branch Conservancy and then return to the shelter for a picnic.

Our goal for this fundraiser is to raise $20,000

Ways you can participate:

*Walk

*Fundraise

*Donate

All funds raised will support KMC Madison’s efforts to help people in the Midwest develop peaceful minds. By increasing our own inner peace, we can bring about world peace.

As our founder, Venerable Geshe Kelsang Gyatso (Geshe-la) says, “Without inner peace, outer peace is impossible.”