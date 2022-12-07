Walk-In Meal

Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Weekly hot meal served with a smile! Come in and get a bite to eat - all are welcome for a free meal, conversation, and community!

12 - 2pm every Wednesday.

Food & Drink
608-255-5337
