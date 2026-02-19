Walk in our Shoes

media release: Join us for a fun and informative indoor and outdoor walk for the whole family!

The Waunakee High School FBLA and Mental Wellness clubs are sponsoring a community walk at 10 am on March 1st, starting at the High School Commons. The walk will be both indoor and outdoor, and is stroller and child friendly. There will be stations along the route focusing on mental wellness, fun arts and crafts, snacks and photo ops. This event is free to attend, but we will also be collecting monetary donations for NAMI Dane County mental health resources as well as feminine supplies for the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection. Reservations are not needed, but they are appreciated: https://tinyurl.com/whswellwalk