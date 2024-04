media release: Join Humble Oak on Sunday, June 2nd for our third annual 5K Fun Run & Family Walk. This event will take place on the beautiful trails of an 80 acre forest, at W2743 Freimoth Road, Troy.

Schedule:

Registration: 9:00-9:30

Family Yoga: 9:30-10:00

Runners Start-10:00

Walkers Start-10:10

Raffle/Silent Auction-11:15

End-12:00