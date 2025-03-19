Walk-In to Protect Our Students and Families

media release: Join neighbors, leaders, and families like yours to make a powerful statement about what’s important to our community as the National Education Association and tens of thousands of educators, students, parents, and community allies mobilize across the country to protect our public schools.

Students with disabilities and students from low-income families deserve every opportunity to reach their full potential, but their future is at risk from cuts to programs that every student depends on.

We protect our students and our families no matter our race or our place.

We won’t let anti-public education politicians hurt our public schools by dismantling the Department of Education and stealing opportunities from our families. We refuse to pay the price for billionaires’ tax cuts at the expense of better resources and more opportunities for our students.

WHERE:

Find a Walk-In Near You

West High School, Meet on Regent Street 7:45am, Walk-In 8:00am

La Follette High School; 8:00am Walk-In, 3:36pm Walk-Out

East High School; 12:15pm Walk-Out and Return after lunch, Meet at flagpole on East Washington Avenue

This action will NOT disrupt school schedules or duties.

WHY: Elected leaders around the country will be returning to their districts as Congress goes on recess to hear from constituents. Now is the time to send a message: Decisions in Washington, D.C., matter here at home.

Find a participant toolkit at https://www.nea.org/march19