Walk Like a Jedi

media release: Earn your Labyrinth Jedi Badge and honor World Labyrinth Day at the outdoor labyrinth at New Life Church ELCA, 7562 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, WI 53718 on 5/4/24 from 12:30 to 2:30pm.

The labyrinth is an ancient symbol and modern metaphor for the human quest for meaning. Labyrinth-walking aids in meditation, reflection and problem-solving; labyrinths have existed on virtually every continent and in many cultures for thousands of years.

World Labyrinth Day (WLD) brings people across the planet together in celebration of labyrinths as a symbol, tool, passion, or practice and encourages “Walking as One at 1 pm” to create a world-wide wave of peace.

Star Wars Day is observed on May 4, originating from the pun "May the Fourth be with You," a variant of the Star Wars catchphrase "May the Force be with you." Obi-Wan Kenobi, Jedi Master in the 1977 Star Wars film, used the phrase to give courage to those facing imminent challenges. Star Wars fans often celebrate “May the Fourth” with festive gatherings.

Given our times of strife, political polarization, and global climate change, what could be better than the Jedi mission of protecting peace and democracy combined with the ancient power of the labyrinth? Drop by 7562 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, WI 53718 any time between 12:30 and 2:30 pm. Your hosts are Labyrinth Facilitators Suzelle Lynch and Monica Wahlberg. Free labyrinth Jedi badges available as supplies last.

For more information, uurevlynch@yahoo.com and https://www.worldlabyrinthday. org/