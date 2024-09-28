media release: Walk Like MADD is MADD's signature fundraising event to help us raise both awareness and funds to end drunk driving and fight drugged driving. With every step taken and each dollar raised, walkers are supporting MADD’s lifesaving mission to keep our families and communities safe.

Walk Like MADDison will take place at the beautiful Vilas Park, right on Lake Wingra. Join us for for a walk around the park as we honor loved ones injured or lost to impaired driving. You can also pledge to drive sober and help keep our roads safe for everyone.