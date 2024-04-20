Walk/Run for the Rainforest

media release: Join the Ceiba Foundation for Tropical Conservation this Earth Day on a 4K Run/Walk for the Rainforest! Proceeds from the event supports the Ceiba Foundation and Save the Rainforest, two Wisconsin based-nonprofits working to protect tropical forests in South America. The 4K Run for the Rainforest starts and ends at Edgewood College, beginning at 1:00 pm on Saturday April 20. The 4K, 2.5 mile run or walk takes you along Lake Wingra and through Vilas park. Pre-register online at ceiba.org or on the day of the event with a donation of $30 or more. Again, all proceeds support the Ceiba Foundation and Save the Rainforest in conserving tropical forests.