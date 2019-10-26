press release: The ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter will host its first Madison Walk to Defeat ALS on Saturday, Oct. 26. This Walk allows ALS patients, families and supporters to walk in honor of those currently battling ALS and in memory of those we have lost to ALS.

The Walk takes place on Oct. 26, 2019, at Vilas Park. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and the Walk officially begins at 10 a.m. Join the after party for food, beverages, kids' entertainment and live music.

Please visit the Walk website to register or join a team at https://donate.alsawi.org/event/2019-madison-walk-to-defeat-als-r/e227965. Participate as an individual, family or make a donation. Every dollar makes a difference. Please join the movement that is committed to beat ALS. If you have any questions about registering online, please email Taylor at taylor@alsawi.org, or call (414)831-3993

Fueled by hope and community support, the Madison Walk will advocate for a world without ALS. Melanie Roach-Bekos, Executive Director shares, “There are no ALS survivors. None. ALS is a death sentence. We need to change this. Together we can.” Walkers can attend in Halloween costumes and this will be a family fun event. It will be a Walk that demonstrates what a committed community can achieve together. 100% of the money raised stays in Wisconsin to help Wisconsin ALS patients and their families. We see it as neighbor helping neighbor.

About The ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter

With localized care and resources against ALS, the Wisconsin Chapter works with the National

Office to share information and advocate for patients. Our Chapter evolved from an in-state

support group to an official ALS Chapter in 1987. Our staff includes the Executive Director,

Events Manager, Marketing/Fundraising Coordinator, Care Services Director, Care Services

Coordinators and Support Group Facilitators, who raise funds and provide services and support

for our Chapter. A Board of Directors and ALS Leadership Team also guide the staff. For more

information, visit our website at http://www.alsawi.org.