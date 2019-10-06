Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Memorial High School 201 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
press release: Join us for the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's - the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.
Registration begins at 8:30 AM with Walk beginning at 10:00 AM
Free event with donations welcomed
Contact Hanna at hemeronk@alz.org or 608-203-8500 for more information. Register at alz.org/walk
