press release: Join us for the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's - the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

Registration begins at 8:30 AM with Walk beginning at 10:00 AM

Sunday, October 6th

James Madison Memorial High School

Free event with donations welcomed

Contact Hanna at hemeronk@alz.org or 608-203-8500 for more information. Register at alz.org/walk