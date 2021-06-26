media release: Join Epilepsy Foundation of Wisconsin for the Walk to End Epilepsy on Saturday June 26th at 10am Vilas Park along the northern shore of Lake Wingra. Even in times like these, seizures haven’t stopped…and neither has the fight to End Epilepsy. Did you know......

· 1 in 10 people will have a seizure in their lifetime

· 1 IN 26 people in the United States will develop epilepsy at some point in their lifetime.

· Epilepsy gets 10x less FUNDING than other brain disorders

Gather family & friends, and walk socially distanced* with Epilepsy Foundation of Wisconsin Saturday June 26 at 10am Vilas Park. Not only will you be supporting a great cause to END EPILEPSY, enjoying a great park AND the reward of helping others, but you can also:

- RECEIVE free give-a-ways.

- MEET our Executive Director and learn about initiatives and programs.

- FEEL motivated by stories of hope from those impacted by epilepsy.

- LEARN about epilepsy and make a difference.

Show support of Epilepsy Foundation of Wisconsin’s Virtual Walk to END EPILEPSY by visiting epilepsywisconsin.org A virtual walk is a set date and time where we all will pledge to walk in support of the Epilepsy Foundation. Instead of walking with us in person, you’ll be walking with us in your own neighborhood, on your treadmill, or wherever you choose on the day you choose have the freedom to join in whatever capacity you are able!

Your registrations help us to continue serving individuals affected by epilepsy in Wisconsin.

*All in person events will follow federal, state and local safety guidelines