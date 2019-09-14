Walk to End Lupus Now

press release: Hundreds of lupus warriors will converge on Fireman’s Park united in a common cause: to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for lupus. With tens of thousands of Wisconsinites living with lupus, “walk” participants realize the urgency to find a cure for this debilitating disease.

“Lupus is such a mysterious autoimmune disease, that even health professionals have difficulty diagnosing it. Currently, it takes an average of 6 years to diagnose a patient with lupus. By the time a diagnosis is made, a patient has usually seen approximately FIVE (5) different health professionals. Yet, every 32 minutes someone is diagnosed with lupus. The time is NOW to find the cause and cure for lupus. Be the reason we find the cure and walk with us!”

Adult pre-registration is $25 and children 12 & under is $15. Pre-registration on the Lupus Foundation of America, WI Chapter website or call (414) 443-6400. The cost is $30 per adult and $17 per child on event day.

Registration opens at 8:00 AM

Kick-off Ceremony at 9:45 AM

Walk begins at 10:00 AM

50/50 drawings at 11:30

Every 32 minutes, someone is diagnosed with lupus.

Lupus is a chronic, autoimmune disease that leads to inflammation and tissue damage to virtually any organ in the body, including the brain, heart, lungs, kidneys, skin and joints

Lupus has many different symptoms, so it affects each person differently. Thus, this disease is also known as the mystery disease

Approximately 1.5 million Americans and 5 million people worldwide have a form of lupus

There are over 28,000 people living with lupus in Wisconsin

Ninety percent (90%) of those diagnosed with lupus are women between ages 15-44, but lupus also occurs in children and men

On average, it takes approximately six (6) years to diagnose lupus patients

By the time a diagnosis is made, the patient has seen an average of five (5) health care professionals, including specialists

African Americans, Hispanics, Asians and Native Americans are two to three times more likely to develop lupus – a disparity that remains unexplained

African Americans & Hispanics develop lupus at a younger age and the disease may be more severe for them than in the general population

As many as 1 in 250 African American women will develop lupus

These statistics are alarming. Yet, most people know very little about lupus. The Lupus Foundation of America, Wisconsin Chapter, is part of the only national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus, one of the world’s cruelest, most unpredictable, and devastating diseases, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. We envision a life free of lupus.

Our mission is to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus through programs of research, education, support and advocacy.

For additional information or to learn more about lupus, contact us at: (414) 443-6400