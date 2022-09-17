Walk to Justice

Sat. Sept. 17, 5 pm, James Madison Park: Rally to Support American Indian Movement (AIM)’s Walk to Free Leonard Peltier! As part of its ongoing march to DC, members of AIM will be in Madison for two days, staying in tepees on the grounds of the First Unitarian Society (900 Univ. Bay Dr.) for both Fri. and Sat. nite. Please show you support at the rally. For more info about the walk and how you can help, visit: https://www.facebook.com/ LeonardPeltierWalkToJustice

Speakers include: Kathy Peltier, George Stacy, Lisa Bellanger, Suzanne Smoke, Jason Campos-Keck, Rachel Thunder.

Drum group: Savage Nation; music by Larry Long.