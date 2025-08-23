Walk Into Wonder: Shinrin-Yoku for the Weary

media release: Join us for rest, beauty and community as we stroll on the trails of the beautifully restored Holy Wisdom prairie and woodlands. This fully guided walk is led by trained forest therapist, Valerie Vervoort. The guided walk will include intermittent invitations for optional activities such as deep breathing and using your senses. Purposefully slow and meditative. We will walk a mile or a mile and a half through moderate trails.

Forest therapy has been proven to lower blood pressure, increase natural killer immune cell activity and restore a sense of well-being.

Preregistration required. $35.

