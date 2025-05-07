Walk Into Wonder: Shirin-Yoku for the Weary

media release: Want to have nothing to do?

Join us May 7 from 3:00 - 4:30 pm for rest, beauty and community as we stroll on the trails of the beautifully restored Holy Wisdom prairie and woodlands. This is a fully-guided walk by trained forest therapist Valerie Vervoort. The purposefully slow and meditative walk will include intermittent invitations for optional activities such as deep breathing and using your senses. We will walk a mile or a mile and a half through moderate trails.

Forest therapy has been proven to lower blood pressure, boost immune cell activity and restore a sense of well being.

Learn more & register: https://holywisdommonastery.org/event/walk-into-wonder/

Cost: $35