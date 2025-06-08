media release: Walk4Hearing is the annual fundraising event for the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA). HLAA is the largest education, support, and advocacy organization for Hard-of-Hearing people. Hearing loss is the third most prevalent impairment nationally and worldwide.

Admission is free! Come join us and meet Derrick Coleman of the Green Bay Packer, cheer with Bucky Badger, enjoy a light breakfast provided by Panera and sponsored by CapTel, a premier telecommunications provider for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing people. Meet and talk with HLAA members from all over the state. Kids activities will be provided.

Register and form your own team to help raise funds. If you are part of a 503c non-profit, register your agency and receive 40 percent of the funds you raise.

Sunday, June 8, starting 9:30am. Walk begins at 11:15am. Find us at the Pavilion at Olin Park, 1156 Olin-Turville Ct.