WALKABOUT

Australia | 1971 | 35mm | 95 min.

Director: Nicolas Roeg

Cast: Jenny Agutter, David Gulpilil, Lucien John

When a white teenage girl and her younger brother find themselves lost in the Australian outback, a young Aborigine appears and offers them aid. Roeg’s first solo outing as a director casts a hypnotic spell over its audience as it explores resonant themes of nature vs. civilization, and the disorienting, but ultimately beneficial, intersection of two vastly different cultures.

At the Chazen: Gulpilil X 2:In conjunction with the Chazen Museum of Art’s exhibition Ancestral Modern: Australian Aboriginal Art from the Kaplan & Levi Collection (January 26 to April 22), the Cinematheque will co-present two screenings in February and March. Made more than 30 years apart, Nicolas Roeg’s Walkabout and Rolf de Heer’s The Tracker each explore different aspects of Australian Aboriginal culture and feature marvelous leading performances from the rugged and unforgettable actor David Gulpilil.

