media release: Join us for our second Walking All Around Dane County program at the Table Bluff Ice Age Trail Segment in Cross Plains.

Sustainability is happening all around Dane County! The All Around Dane County program is a community-driven initiative aiming to bring together people interested in sustainability, learn from local initiatives, and share ideas with one another.

Sustain Dane will host a gathering on Wednesday, June 18 from 5:30—7:00PM, meeting at the Table Bluff Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. Come to connect with other sustainability enthusiasts and learn about local initiatives in Cross Plains.

Where: Table Bluff Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, parking lot coordinates: 43°07’18.8″N 89°40’17.8″W. We will meet at the picnic shelter atop the bluff above the parking lot off Scheele Rd., Cross Plains. A shuttle is available to the top of the bluff as needed.

When: Wednesday, June 18 from 5:30—7:00 PM

What: Networking, brief sustainability stories from local Cross Plains organizations, and a short guided hike by Ice Age Trail.

Schedule

5:30—6:00 PM Arrival and networking

6:00—6:30 PM Sustainability stories from local organizations

6:30—7:00 PM Short guided hike by Ice Age Trail Alliance

This event will be held outdoors with an optional short hike on the Ice Age Trail. Please wear weather appropriate clothing and shoes. We will send out a cancellation 48 hours in advance if there’s inclement weather.

This event is free and open to the public. This program is in partnership with Dane Buy Local and Ice Age Trail Alliance and sponsored by Everlight Solar.