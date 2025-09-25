Walking All Around Dane County

William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Join us for a Walking All Around Dane County program under the solar shelter at Lussier Family Heritage Center

Sustainability is happening all around Dane County! The All Around Dane County program is a community-driven initiative aiming to bring together people interested in sustainability, learn from local initiatives, and share ideas with one another.

Where: Solar Shelter at Lussier Family Heritage Center (3101 Lake Farm Rd, Madison, WI 53711)

When: Thursday, September 25 from 4:30—6:00 PM

What: Networking, brief sustainability stories, and a short guided hike by Dane County Parks.

Schedule

  • 4:30—5:00 PM Arrival and networking
  • 5:00—5:30 PM Sustainability stories from local organizations
  • 5:30—6:00 PM Short guided hike by Dane County Parks

This event is free and open to the public. This program is in partnership with Lussier Family Heritage Center

Environment
608-285-2454
