media release: Join us for our first Walking All Around Dane County program at the UW Madison Arboretum.

Sustainability is happening all around Dane County! The All Around Dane County program is a community-driven initiative aiming to bring together people interested in sustainability, learn from local initiatives, and share ideas with one another. New this year, we are adding walking programs to connect with each other in the outdoors.

Sustain Dane will host a gathering on Friday, February 21 from 3:30—4:30 PM, meeting at UW Arboretum’s Visitor Center. Come to connect with other sustainability enthusiasts and learn about local initiatives at the Arboretum.

Where: UW Arboretum Visitor Center, 2880 Longecker Dr, Madison, WI 53713

When: Friday, February 21 from 3:30—4:30 PM

What: networking, brief sustainability stories from UW Madison Arboretum, and walking outside on their beautiful trails.

Schedule

3:30—3:50 PM Brief program on UW Arboretum initiatives

3:50—4:20 PM Outdoor walk on arboretum trails

4:20—4:30 PM Networking

A portion of the event will be held outdoors walking on the trails. Please wear weather appropriate clothing and shoes. We will send out a cancellation 48 hours in advance if there’s inclement weather.

This event is free and open to the public.