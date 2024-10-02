Walking Club

Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Join our Walking Club for Older Adults and Individuals with Disabilities! We will host two groups to accommodate different fitness levels: a high-intensity group for those looking to challenge themselves and a low-intensity group for a more relaxed pace.

Enjoy fresh air, community, and improve your overall health in a supportive and inclusive environment. All fitness levels are welcome!

MEET AT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE WEDNESDAYS AT 10:45 AM

In warm/good weather we will walk around the neighborhood, for cold/inclement weather we will walk in the gym.

