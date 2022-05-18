media release: Join Monona Parks & Recreation Director Jake Anderson and a special guest each week to get a walking tour of the San Damiano property and an inside tour of the Frank Allis House. Participants will learn about the history of the property, the efforts that led to the city purchasing the property, activities that have taken place since the city took ownership of the property and a current update on the planning process for any future plans for the property. There will be a post tour opportunity for feedback. Plan for an active walk through the grounds and house. Limited to 10 participants per session; RSVP required.

